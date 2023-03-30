Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 30th (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, AMLX, ANP, ARBB, ASCL, BLVN, IMCR)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 30th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bowleven (LON:BLVN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($5.77) price target on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Windward (LON:WNWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

