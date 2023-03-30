Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 30th (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, AMLX, ANP, ARBB, ASCL, BLVN, IMCR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 30th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bowleven (LON:BLVN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($5.77) price target on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Windward (LON:WNWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

