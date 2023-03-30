Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 21,270 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 620.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.24. 611,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average is $182.07. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

