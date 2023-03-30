Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $99.17. 1,898,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,083. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

