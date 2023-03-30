Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin comprises 1.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.53% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 65.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 295,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 53,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

