Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 132 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.15. 2,128,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

