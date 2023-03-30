Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 565,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

