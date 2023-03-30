Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 530 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 2,233,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.