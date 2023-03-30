Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 21,770 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 9,876 put options.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 2,965,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,740,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

