iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Trading Up 0.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.17. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.72% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

