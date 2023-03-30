iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 6,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.86% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

