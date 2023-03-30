IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $2.00. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,632 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

