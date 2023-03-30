iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
iRobot Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IRBT opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.09. iRobot has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
