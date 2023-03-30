iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

iRobot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRBT opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.09. iRobot has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

iRobot Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in iRobot by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.