Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $122.54. 18,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,116. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

