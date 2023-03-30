Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $19.76 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 934,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,755,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 372,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,127. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.