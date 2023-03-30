iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 952.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,475,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,653.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 178,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 881,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $107.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

