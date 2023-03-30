iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.13. 451,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $107.38.

