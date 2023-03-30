iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 432,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 256,166 shares.The stock last traded at $82.53 and had previously closed at $82.10.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

