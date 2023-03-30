iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 181,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period.

BATS:IBHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,242 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

