iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1,869.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 748,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 710,224 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 394,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 53,280 shares during the last quarter.

IBDS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. 76,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

