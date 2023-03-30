iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,518,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,028 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 1,795,386 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

