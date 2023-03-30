iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

SUSA opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $99.35.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

