iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 351,461 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 200,545 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 14,679,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,004,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.