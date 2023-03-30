iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 276,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,274. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

