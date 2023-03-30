iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $43.27 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

