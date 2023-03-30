iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.94. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

