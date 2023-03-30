iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IYW opened at $90.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

