IWG (LON:IWG) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.75 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.00). Approximately 1,884,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,562,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.60 ($1.87).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,481.82, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,941.28.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

