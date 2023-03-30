Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $474.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

