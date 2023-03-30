Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

