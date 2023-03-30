Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

