Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 212.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 192,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Chunghwa Telecom

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.