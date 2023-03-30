Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $209.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

