Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Japan Airlines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 9,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.
About Japan Airlines
