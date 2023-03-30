Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 9,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

