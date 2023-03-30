JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

JD traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. 14,929,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,598. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

