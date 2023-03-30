Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Phreesia, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

PHR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 55.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 394,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.