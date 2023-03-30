Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Phreesia, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 55.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 394,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.