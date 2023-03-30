Jefferies Financial Group Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $227.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.31.

RH Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $245.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Natixis purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,075,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of RH by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

