Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Goodman Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $17.28.
Goodman Group Company Profile
