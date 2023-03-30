Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Goodman Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

