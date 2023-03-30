Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($25.91) to €24.80 ($26.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

