John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTO traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 115,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.