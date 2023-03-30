Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading Up 0%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Jollibee Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

