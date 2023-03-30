JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 130

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 161.86 ($1.99).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MKS stock opened at GBX 159.70 ($1.96) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07). The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 939.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

