JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 889,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,783. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

