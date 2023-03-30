JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 72,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 365,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 156,074 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

