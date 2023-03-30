Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Sells £44,055.50 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Wayne Mepham sold 30,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.79), for a total value of £44,055.50 ($54,128.89).

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Jupiter Fund Management stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 135.70 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,392,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,240. The firm has a market capitalization of £739.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,476.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.07. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.20 ($2.66).

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jupiter Fund Management

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.65) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.74) to GBX 168 ($2.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.17 ($1.67).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

