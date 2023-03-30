Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $407.51 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 461,224,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,269,507 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

