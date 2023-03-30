KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading 0.6% Higher

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.84. 94,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 153,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

