Kidpik (PIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st.

Kidpik Price Performance

Shares of PIK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,669. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Kidpik has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kidpik stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.