Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,660. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

