Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 2.4%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.98 ($10.73) and last traded at €10.01 ($10.76). 512,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.26 ($11.03).

KCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($11.08) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $998.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.00 and its 200-day moving average is €9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.58.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

