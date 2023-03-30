Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $23.79. Kohl’s shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 2,314,885 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,591,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.